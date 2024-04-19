Simply the best! Magic of Tina Turner comes to the Hamlet Court Hotel

Proud Mary and Her City Limits Band is an exhilarating tribute act that pays homage to the one and only Tina Turner. With a high-energy performance, sensational vocals, and authentic recreations of Tina’s signature moves, this event promises to be an electrifying experience that captures the essence of Tina herself.

Expect an explosive live performance featuring Tina Turner’s greatest hits, including “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits”, “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and more.

The show features authentic costumes, choreography, and stage presence that will make you feel like you’re witnessing Tina Turner herself in her prime in a night of entertainment that will have you dancing, singing, and reminiscing about Tina’s timeless classics. It’s a celebration of Tina Turner’s music for fans of all ages.

Proud Mary and Her City Limits Band is led by the talented Amanda Lane, whose powerful vocals and striking resemblance to Tina Turner will leave you in awe. Backed by a dynamic band and talented backup dancers, this tribute act will bring Tina’s music to life with an energy and passion that mirrors the real Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Tina Turner’s music live on stage at the Hamlet Court Hotel, Johnstownbridge on Sunday, 5 May. Tickets available at the Hotel Reception or from www.ticketstop.ie.