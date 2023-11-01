Mullingar property offers state of the art living 45 minutes from Dublin

27 Gleann Petit Park, Mullingar

Four bedroom, three bathroom semi-detached

Asking Price €395,000

Presented to the open market by Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt this pristine and beautifully finished A rated 4-bedroom semi-detached home with excellent decoration and exceptionally well maintained. This ideal family home is situated in a low-density estate in the well sought after Gleann Petit, Dublin Road address.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hall with tiled floor leading to the living room with semi solid timber floor. The kitchen is impressively fitted with with soft close doors and drawers on the storage units, a kitchen island and open plan with a dining/living area. Off the kitchen is a utility room with tiled flooring and extra storage units. A guest WC and office complete the ground floor.

The first floor consists of a landing with carpet flooring giving access to the four bedrooms, two of which are ensuite and all with semi solid timber flooring. The main family bathroom is a four-piece suite with wall and floor tiling.

Location is a key factor with this home, superbly situated to the N4 motorway 45 mins from Dublin. Walking distance to supermarkets such as Aldi, Lidl, Mullingar Park Hotel, schools and creche, a short walk to the town centre for all amenities both social and essential including bus and train services.

Contact Sherry FitzGerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 9340000 to book your viewing slot right away as this property is expected to attract an immediate sale. For further detail and images, click here.