Mullingar ready to host National Alpaca Show

By Diarmuid Sherry. A local alpaca farmer is preparing to organise the 2024 National Alpaca Show in Mullingar. Paul O’Brennan of Andean Alpacas, Cullionbeg, along with fellow organiser Helen Eivers are preparing for the third instalment of the National Alpaca Show on 9 and 10 March at Mullingar Equestrian Centre.

The show has grown in size since 2022, where over 1,000 people attended the event. Since 2022, the show has become a two-day event rather than a one-day event, and will be a good precursor to the 2027 World Alpaca Conference that Mullingar has been asked to host. The 2023 World Alpaca Conference, held in Austria, attracted over 10,000 visitors.