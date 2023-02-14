Mullingar student to join Washington Ireland Program

It’s exciting to track progress of any kind and in particular, the progress of youth as they navigate their way in this world towards reaching the goals they may have set themselves.

Here in Topic, we are fortunate enough to come across stories where we can often refer to a previous successes tracking the progress of young individuals. The story of Maya Kamboj (pictured below) from Mullingar is one of those stories.

Maya, currently studying astrophysics in her first year in UCD, has just been offered a place on the Washington Ireland Program Class of 2023.