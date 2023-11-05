Sunday, November 5, 2023
Mullingar Tidy Towns honoured at Pride of Place Awards

By Ciaran Brennan
At the address of recognition were Minister Peter Burke, Tony McCormack ( Westmeath Community Development), Annette Barr Jordan (Westmeath County Council), Sean Doran (Sign Manufacturer), John Bawle (Co-Ordinator at Mullingar Tidy Towns), Rosie McCormack (Westmeath Community Development), Isodle Dingerkus (Horticulturist with Mullingar Tidy Towns), Bill Collentine (Chairperson of Mullingar Tidy Towns), Cllr. John Shaw, Jason McKevitt, Andy Boyle, PJ Fitzpatrick (Crann Magazine Ireland), Aishling Coleman (Mullingar Chamber of Commerce) and Deputy Robert Troy.

Mullingar Tidy Towns Committee was honoured by Westmeath County Council on Thursday, 19 October for winning gold in Category 5 of the 2022 Pride of Place Community Awards.

