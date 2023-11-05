Mullingar Tidy Towns honoured at Pride of Place Awards By Ciaran Brennan 5 November 2023 At the address of recognition were Minister Peter Burke, Tony McCormack ( Westmeath Community Development), Annette Barr Jordan (Westmeath County Council), Sean Doran (Sign Manufacturer), John Bawle (Co-Ordinator at Mullingar Tidy Towns), Rosie McCormack (Westmeath Community Development), Isodle Dingerkus (Horticulturist with Mullingar Tidy Towns), Bill Collentine (Chairperson of Mullingar Tidy Towns), Cllr. John Shaw, Jason McKevitt, Andy Boyle, PJ Fitzpatrick (Crann Magazine Ireland), Aishling Coleman (Mullingar Chamber of Commerce) and Deputy Robert Troy. Mullingar Tidy Towns Committee was honoured by Westmeath County Council on Thursday, 19 October for winning gold in Category 5 of the 2022 Pride of Place Community Awards. TagsBill CollentineMullingar Tidy TownsPride of Place Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleMullingar SEC prepare for SEAI Energy Awards You may have missed... Mullingar SEC prepare for SEAI Energy Awards 4 November 2023 Joan calls it a day after 23 years 3 November 2023 Coláiste Mhuire’s STEM team ‘on a high’ following recent successes 2 November 2023 Victory by the Foyle: Success for Mullingar choir at Derry festival 1 November 2023 Seven GSOC cases open against Westmeath Gardaí 1 November 2023 Polish citizens contributing 3.3% towards Mullingar population 1 November 2023