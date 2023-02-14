Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mullingar woman and fiancé are blessed at relics of St Valentine

By Topic.ie

A Mullingar woman and her fiancé were blessed by Bishop Denis Nulty at the shrine of the holy relics of Saint Valentine at the Carmelite Church in Dublin city on Monday.

Bishop Nulty blessed engaged couples Orla Gavin and Patrick Corcoran, and Ilona Catharine Dorre­paal and Patrick Michael Lennon.

In welcoming the couples to the Shrine of Saint Valentine, Bishop Nulty said: “Celebrating the sacrament of marriage is a profound decision in the life of a couple. Today I am honoured to join with Ilona and Patrick, and with Orla and PJ, at the shrine of Saint Valentine.

