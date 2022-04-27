Mullingar woman takes on senior role at Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV

Fiona Nicole Mee from Mullingar has enjoyed amazing success in broadcast television and is now a senior producer with Rupert Murdoch’s Talk TV.

An explosive interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored with Donald Trump aired on Monday (April 25) to launch the new channel, owned by News UK.

Fiona has had a wildly successful career in broadcast television such as senior roles at Sky Sports, Sky Sports News and CGTN.

She has been a producer behind Kay Burley, Adam Buxton’s Sky News shows and Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara’s Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports and is now pulling the strings behind Piers Morgan’s return to the screen following his Good Morning Britain departure from ITV.

Her first foray into journalism began at 16 when doing work experience during her TY year at Loreto College in Mullingar, when she spent some time in the Westmeath Topic.