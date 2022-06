Danni McCormack who coaches in Mullingar’s Relentless Martial Arts, is set to have her seventh professional MMA bout in Malta this Saturday, July 2.

The talented fighter is looking to brush off her last fight in February which ended in her first career loss by defeating Italy’s up-and-coming talent Manuela Marconetto.

The straw weight bout will take place at the Platin Casino and is organised by Centurion Fight Championship (CFC) – where Danni hopes to get her sixth career win.