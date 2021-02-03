Mullingar’s Declan Connolly recovering well from Covid

“It is great to be able to get out and walk and breath in the fresh air."

By Admin
Declan Connolly, from Mullingar, was delighted to get back out walking having spent over a week in hospital suffering from a severe bout of Covid.

By Paul O’Donovan

“I walked a 5K today,” said Declan Connolly with a broad smile, delighted that he was able to get out and complete a good walk. “It is great to be able to get out and walk and breath in the fresh air. I appreciate how fortunate I am,” said Declan when he spoke to Topic on Monday of this week.

Just eleven days earlier, on Thursday, 21 January, Declan had got out of hospital, having suffered from a serious bout of Covid-19.

Declan began to feel unwell on Saturday, 2 January. As his symptoms didn’t appear to be too bad Declan thought he would recover at home by isolating, but then on Sunday, 10 January Declan’s symptoms got much worse.

