Mullingar’s Declan Connolly recovering well from Covid

By Paul O’Donovan

“I walked a 5K today,” said Declan Connolly with a broad smile, delighted that he was able to get out and complete a good walk. “It is great to be able to get out and walk and breath in the fresh air. I appreciate how fortunate I am,” said Declan when he spoke to Topic on Monday of this week.

Just eleven days earlier, on Thursday, 21 January, Declan had got out of hospital, having suffered from a serious bout of Covid-19.

Declan began to feel unwell on Saturday, 2 January. As his symptoms didn’t appear to be too bad Declan thought he would recover at home by isolating, but then on Sunday, 10 January Declan’s symptoms got much worse.