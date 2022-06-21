Mullingar’s TV & film industry personalities back planned studio facilities in Robinstown

Two months ago, Hammerlake Studios revealed a plan that would see Lough Sheever in Mullingar become home to one of the largest studios in Western Europe.

The 25-acre-site in Robinstown, if given the green planning light, may attract some of the world’s stars to Mullingar as 350-film crew are predicted to be needed in a full-time capacity.

In a town that is known for its international success in the music industry, will we now see a boom in on-screen talent? Local director Terry McMahon, actress Niamh Algar, and production expert Sarah Jane Foster certainly think so…