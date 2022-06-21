Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Subscribe
Sign in

Mullingar’s TV & film industry personalities back planned studio facilities in Robinstown

By Robert Kindregan
Mullingar actor Niamh Algar and Director Terry McMahon backing Hammerlake Studios.

Two months ago, Hammerlake Studios revealed a plan that would see Lough Sheever in Mullingar become home to one of the largest studios in Western Europe.

The 25-acre-site in Robinstown, if given the green planning light, may attract some of the world’s stars to Mullingar as 350-film crew are predicted to be needed in a full-time capacity.

In a town that is known for its international success in the music industry, will we now see a boom in on-screen talent? Local director Terry McMahon, actress Niamh Algar, and production expert Sarah Jane Foster certainly think so…

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous articleKinnegad bids fond farewell to Matt, but will never forget him
Next articleWestmeath student part of breakthroughs in cancer care treatments

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers