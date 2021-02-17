Naming and shaming could be the answer to illegal dumping issue

Scourge of illegal dumping could be met with more firm and decisive action

By Admin
The problem with illegal dumping is highlighted by this picture taken near the Carey Bridge, Mullingar on Tuesday, 16 February.

If those engaging in illegal dumping are named and shamed it could be a major deterrent, a meeting of the Westmeath County Council’s Environment, Climate Action, Water and Emergency Services committee heard last Friday.

The scourge of illegal dumping could be met with more firm and decisive action if new legislation is successfully brought through the houses of the Oireachtas, Cllr Johnnie Penrose suggested.

Cllr Penrose referred to a Bill which he hopes will pass through the Dáil in the coming weeks that could lead to the naming and shaming of those involved in illegal dumping.

