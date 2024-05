By Lorraine Murphy

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, have announced that Hospice Sunflower Days is returning for its 34th year with 22 hospices throughout the country taking part in the on-street collection on Friday, 7 June, and Saturday, 8 June.

This year’s campaign was launched nationally by Hospice Sunflower Days Ambassador Miriam O’Callaghan, and locally on the Market Square, Mullingar, by actor/ ambassador Tina Kellegher on Tuesday, 14 May.