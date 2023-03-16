Niall Horan to perform at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day

Mullingar man Niall Horan is to perform for President Joe Biden at the White House on St. Patrick’s Day.

The “Slow Hands” singer will put on a special performance at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday to mark St. Patrick’s Day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced.

“It doesn’t get better than this!” Jean-Pierre said in a tweet on Thursday tonight.

“I speak for all the music lovers in the Biden-Harris administration when I say we cannot wait to welcome [Horan] to the White House tomorrow for a special performance to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!”

The 29-year-old entertainer said it was an “honor to be invited” for the festivities.

It’s an honour to be invited and represent my country. Looking forward to performing and celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at the White House tomorrow 🇮🇪☘️🇺🇸 https://t.co/iGODUCH4f2 — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 16, 2023

