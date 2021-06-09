Niall reveals he would be up for One Direction reunion as new single drops

By Admin
Niall Horan. Photo: Cubankite/Shutterstock

By Claire Corrigan

Mullingar artist Niall Horan has revealed he would be up for a One Direction reunion but only if “everyone wanted to do it”.

The group – Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson – formed on The X Factor in July 2010 and went on to become one of the most successful boy bands ever, selling more than 50 million records around the world.

Malik left the chart-toppers in 2015, a year before the other members went on an indefinite hiatus, with each since pursuing a solo career.

