If one was to sum up the essence of the life of Alfie Byrne who passed away on Saturday, 7 January, it would be in the words ‘work’ and ‘family’.

Alfie lived a simple but colourful life. Born in Priestnewtown, Delgany, Co. Wicklow, he joined the Defence Forces in Dublin, later transferring to Columb Barracks in Mullingar.

While in the Defence Forces, Alfie served in The Congo and Cyprus. Serving in Mullingar, he met his beloved wife Rita and they had three children: Annette, John and Patricia.