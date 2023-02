There was deep sadness around Mullingar when news broke of the death of Patricia (Pat) Garry (née English)(pictured) from Great Oaks, Mullingar and formerly of McKeown Terrace, Pat­rick Street, Mullingar.

Pat died peacefully on Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, after an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity, in the company of her loving family.

Pat was best known for her work in St Loman’s Hospital and as an extremely talented tailor and great family person.