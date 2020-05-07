One of a kind: Exclusive property on an acre of landscaped gardens

Situated on an elevated position, bordered by trees and shrubbery, this five bedroom dormer bungalow is bright and spacious and decorated to a high standard.

With a walled entrance gate giving ample privacy for the growing family, this is an exceptional home offering all the ingredients for family living with secure, safe and private grounds.

Situated within 1km of the quaint but popular village of Multyfarnham, the accommodation consists of a spacious entrance hall with solid timber flooring leading to the living room with carpet flooring and open fireplace. The kitchen is impressively fitted with ample storage and an oil-fired range with red brick surround. The Utility room with storage presses is located off this while a second living room with carpet flooring and open fireplace with marble surround offer the complete modern-family living arrangements.. Hallway with timber flooring leads to the guest WC and three bedrooms with solid timber flooring and built in wardrobes complete the ground floor space.



The landing with carpet flooring gives access to a further two bedrooms, both with carpet flooring and the master en-suite. The main family bathroom is a fully tiled three piece suite with shower cubicle. Outside the property benefits from a 3 bay detached garage and the one acre site offers ample space for extension if required subject to necessary planning.

Just off the N4, this home is 7km from Mullingar and the beautiful village of Multyfarnham boasts award winning restaurants, schools, shops, church, GAA grounds and playground for the children.

Brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt with an asking price of €350,000, viewing is highly recommended as properties like this in Multyfarnham seldom come to the market. The full listing can be viewed here or contact Gary Carroon 087 794 4115.