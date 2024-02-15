O’Toole continues to be the key for Dolan

Last week, Off the Ball correspondent, Tommy Rooney, chatted with former All-Ireland winners, Paddy Andrews of Dublin and James O’Donoghue of Kerry on their weekly Football Pod. Days before, Rooney had taken to social media to bemoan the disallowed goal call against Clare in the final moments in TEG Cusack Park, showing the square ball call by the referee to be entirely incorrect.

While that would have been true, I was very reliably informed by a man-in-the-know that the issue was in the build-up and the call was, in fact, correct. By the book the proper call. While that may have been in error, Andrews and O’Donoghue made no mistake when asked to pick their Current Dream XV in GAA, selecting no more than one player per county. Both selected in the half-forward line, St Loman’s Ronan O’Toole.