Outdoor Activities on Your Doorstep

The person who coined the phrase “the best things in life are free” must have been referring to the great outdoors, as there is nothing as good for the heart, the soul and the mind as getting outside for a few hours every day.

Whether it’s for a walk, a bit of gardening or exercise, or outdoor activities with the children, there really is no better way to switch off from the data orientated world we live in. Fresh air and a bit of exercise is exactly what most of us need in life these days -we just don’t realise it!

Here in the Midlands, we are blessed with beautiful lakes to swim in, endless miles of greenways and walkways to walk, jog and cycle on, top class golf courses to play a few rounds on as well as an abundance of outdoor activity centres to experience a range of different fun activities either alone or with family and friends. Out advertisers this week offer something different for everyone so take a few minutes to read through the adverts and make a plan TODAY – to get outdoors more.

Derrymore Springs, Killucan

Derrymore Springs is a hidden gem and an aqua lovers paradise, located outside Killucan. The centre offers a whole range of activities, including fishing, rafting, kayaking, aqua golf, and much more, as well as pedal boating-for those who want to take it a bit easy on the lake! There are bouncy toys and activities on shore for those not too fond of the water so there’s something for everyone at Derrymore Springs.

Give Pat a call today on 087 7174336, to book your slot for some fun days out over the next few months of summer. Derrymore Springs is a very well run, fun activity centre and a place where you will definitely want to return to many times after your first visit. Visit Derrymore Springs website (http://www.derrymoresprings.ie) and enjoy your day out doing aqua activities!

Get Outdoors in Rathcore – Leinster’s Best Golf Course

Recently voted Leinster’s best golf course last year, Rathcore is a golf course that is steeped in history, offering its clients both challenge and a beautiful natural getaway from their everyday life.

Rathcore Golf Club is a thriving hub for golfers near and far. Located just four miles from Enfield, Rathcore’s location offers natural beauty, with the rolling hills of Co. Meath in the background. The course, which was designed by Irish architect Mel Flanagan, is very easily accessible from all directions and the main theme of the glowing reviews from clients is that they ‘never tire of playing’ at Rathcore.

The curation of the courses is known to be amongst the best, with 18 holes of various challenge, each with its own unique elements.

Historical Features

Rathcore Golf Club is a beautiful country sports venue with stunning views and a prestigious historical pedigree. Two ringforts were discovered when the course was being designed, including one motte that dates back to the Anglo-Norman period and of immense historical weight. Although these historical monuments have been incorporated into the course, they have been given the respect due to them, and are incredibly well looked after by the grounds staff.

Unique water features, tree-lined horizons and generous greens allow for an adventurous feel in the wide-open space Rathcore offers. The high standards of the course have earned it a myriad of prestigious sponsors, such as Gordon Elliot stables, Leinster home and windows, Fast Floor Screed, Supervalu, and Drumlargen Construction. The sponsors allow the course to maintain the high standards of excellence, in tandem with Rathcore’s on site professional trainer, Colm Dunne.

Rathcore should definitely be on your list of places to play golf at and booking now rather than later, is highly advisable. Check out the website of Rathcore Golf Club and call 046 954 1883 to book your game.

You won’t want to go home once you’ve visited Glendeer Pet Farm

You might want to bring your sleeping bag along as we can guarantee that not only the children will want to stay at Glendeer, but the adults will also want to stay on.

Goats, sheep, emu, donkeys, cows, llama, cheeky monkeys, wallabies, parrots and meerkats are just some of the selection of animals and birds you’ll see at Glendeer. In fact, you can play a game -think of an animal and you can almost bet that you’ll see it at Glendeer Pet Farm! This is a great space to visit and a great way to spend some family time outdoors enjoying all that Glendeer has to offer.

Located at Curryroe, Athlone, Co. Roscommon, N37 HY39, Glendeer Pet Farm is an award winning open farm, where children get to feed some of the animals in a safe, carefree environment. There is something for all ages, from ziplines, double obstacle course, nature walks and a maze for the big kids to the fairy trail, new hobbit village, sand barn and soft play area for the smaller kids. Bring along a packed lunch and have a picnic in Glendeer or enjoy the goodies from the coffee shop. Be sure to plan a day (or two) in the great outdoors at Glendeer this summer. Check out their website (https://www.glendeerpetfarm.ie) and call them on 090 643 7147 to book your visit to Glendeer.

Ideas for Outdoor Activities

It’s not just the children who should be outside playing; we can all benefit from the Vitamin D, the light and fresh air offered to us daily by nature. These factors play a huge role in our emotional and psycological well-being also. You may be stuck for ideas on what to do outside as we are still limited with what we can do until the country opens up fully again; here are a few ideas to help get you going:

1. Go for a walk (or a small jog). Get competitive by committing to walking for a week, set a timer to see how far you can walk in five minutes, ten minutes, twenty minutes, etc. This could become your new addiction!

2. Ride a bicycle. We never really forget how to do this so dust off your saddle and get on the many trails that we have on offer all through the Midlands.

3. Go on a nature walk; collect pine cones, acorns, nice leaves. These can be used for making potpourri or nice wreaths later on.

4. Film an outdoor movie; whether it be the buzzing bees and birds in your garden, your children, or just noises – get outside and get involved in capturing the moments.

5. Have a picnic; whether it’s just you or with friends or family, there is something unforgettable about an afternoon dining outdoors, especially if it’s warm and sunny. The whole family can get involved in the planning and clean up. Team work is always much more fun than you doing everything yourself.

6. Walk on the beach – there’s no need to spend a fortune on pedicures, try walking barefoot in the grass or even better, on a sandy beach. Your feet will be as smooth as silk afterwards and you’ll feel great also – guaranteed!

7. For those who are not so energetic, find a shady tree or a park bench (or a hammock) and read that book you’ve always wanted to read. Discover how nice and simple life can be – when you give yourself a chance to switch off from technology and go back to basics.

Magical Outdoor Spots in The Midlands

The Midlands of Ireland is home to some of the finest lakes and walkways in the world. In fact, only a few weeks ago, you would have seen the report in the Topic that the Greenway won European Cycle Route of the Year as well as the All-Ireland Community and Council Awards for the ‘Best Tourism Initiative’ 2021. The Greenway is practically on the doorstep of all our readers and is free and fun to use.

The Midlands also has its fair share of castles, heritage parks, canals, lakes and gardens and all of them have something unique to offer. Some of these properties are managed by the Office of Public Works (OPW) and from the end of May 2022 onwards, the popular OPW Heritage Cards will resume sales online. These cards offer discounts galore for entry into may of our lovely outdoor parks and tourist spots. Check out the OPW website for full details but more importantly, get out and about and enjoy the abundance of free outdoor facilities the Midlands of Ireland has to offer.

The Great Outdoors at Greenaer

Drop in to Greenaer at Unit 5A, Lough Sheever Park this weekend for a free test ride on the best electric bikes around

Are you curious about electric bikes and how they work and how they are to cycle?

Maybe you heard a little about the savings you can make on the Back to Work Scheme, by buying an electric bike?

Well, all your questions can be answered and your curiosities satisfied if you drop in to Greenaer in Mullingar next week for free test rides. Greenaer is located at Unit 5A, Lough Sheever Park and it is Irelands largest electric bike showroom of premium electric bikes. Greenaer have a huge range of choice, with all types of e-bikes for all shapes and sizes of people.

Bike Week 2022

To celebrate Bike Week 2022, Greenaer have free demo test rides on all bike models on Friday 13, Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 May.

They also offer a free guided lake cycle tour each day (pre-booking on 044 930 5992 is required for this tour as it’s always a popular activity). There is a special bonus for all who test ride the bikes at Greenaer over the weekend; they will be entered into a free draw that will see someone winning a free €500 Greenaer Shop Voucher.

There will be lots of other special discounts over the weekend, including free accessories package on all bikes purchased over the weekend.

The expert staff at Greenaer will explain how you can save up to €750 off your bike with the Cycle To Work Scheme. Drop in to Greenaer (Eircode N91 V433) between 10am and 5pm on Friday and Saturday and between 12noon and 5pm on Sunday … and maybe you’ll be cycling home!

Electric Bikes puts the fun back into cycling!