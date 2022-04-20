Paddy Flanagan – Farewell to a GAA legend

It is with great shock and sadness that we record the passing of legendary Westmeath GAA figure, Paddy Flanagan, whose death took place on Tuesday, April 19. Paddy, aged 92, served as Westmeath County Board Secretary and P.R.O. for many years and had a distinguished playing career with his beloved St Loman’s, Mullingar and Westmeath.

He remained very active and keenly interested in Westmeath GAA all his life, even after retiring from the administration side of things.

His weekly musings in Westmeath Topic were appreciated by all Westmeath Gaels and his great collection of old photographs always evoked special memories.

We extend sincere sympathy to his beloved wife, Judy, their family and relatives at this sad time.

Full tribute to follow in next week’s Westmeath Topic.