Peter Burke appointed Minister for Enterprise

Mullingar-based TD Peter Burke has been appointed Minister for Enterprise under new Taoiseach Simon Harris’ Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Burke (41) was tipped for promotion as part of the newly appointed Taoiseach’s planned refreshing of his Fine Gael ministries.

He is the first ever Mullingar-based TD to hold a full Ministerial position.

Mr Burke takes over from Simon Coveney’s former ministry, and will serve as Minister for Enterprise for just under twelve months, should the government go its full term to March 2025.