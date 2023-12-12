Philly McMahon talks wellbeing and resilience during local visit

A large attendance of young people and adults from the local community attended a talk given by former Dublin footballer Philly McMahon on mental health, wellbeing, and resilience on Friday, 8 December in Killucan GAA Centre.

The event was organised collaboratively by Killucan GAA & LGFA and Raharney Hurling & Camogie Clubs. Philly McMahon spoke for approximately thirty minutes and then answered questions from the audience and took time to meet people from the local community.

He spoke about growing up in Ballymun alongside his older brother John, who became addicted to heroin and passed away in 2012 at the of 31, tracing both of their paths in life, and giving the background and context to growing up in a community which was exposed to high levels of unemployment and drug use.

“I was having a good first half in life. Up until John passed away in 2012, things were going good for me. I didn’t drink, I didn’t take drugs, I didn’t commit crime. I was studying in DCU getting my degree and none of my family or friends ever went to college so there was no real pathway that I could see ‘How to do that’. My brother John didn’t get a second half, he got 31 minutes, game over”.