Poetry book ‘A Note In Passing’ is a dream come true for Mullingar poet Teresa McKevitt

By Paul O’Donovan

“I love when the words dance across the page,” said Teresa McKevitt as she spoke to Topic this week about her first book of poetry which has just been published and will be available in the shops in the coming weeks.

If there is one silver lining about the lockdowns that have had to be endured over the past 12 months then it is that Mullingar poet Teresa McKevitt finally got to complete her book of poetry entitled ‘A Note In Passing’.

“I am passionate about writing poetry,” said Teresa explaining that there are almost 80 poems in her book.

However it hasn’t been easy for Teresa, who also enjoys working full time from home for a legal and financial company, Fintech, although the lockdown has given her more time for her poetry.

“Poetry has always been an outlet for me to be expressive,” said Teresa, who showed her early talent by having her first poem published at just 16 years of age when it was translated from English to French for a French magazine.