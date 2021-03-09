‘I enjoyed every minute as Westmeath hurling manager,’ says Michael Ryan

By Paul O’Donovan

“I didn’t have any intention of managing Westmeath. My first reaction was sure Westmeath is on the other side of the planet”, former Westmeath hurling manager Michael Ryan reveals in his new autobiography entitled ‘Michael Ryan – The Road from Ballymac’, which is currently on sale in all good book shops.

“Of all the jobs I was in managing the Westmeath hurling team was the most enjoyable,” said Ryan who dedicates a large section of his book to his time spent as Westmeath manager from 2014-2018.

In a thoroughly enjoyable book by Thomas McCarthy, Ryan discusses his career that saw him famously manage the Ballymacarbry ladies football team and Waterford ladies football teams to numerous All-Ireland titles as well as managing the Laois, Limerick and Dublin ladies teams, before managing the Waterford men’s senior hurling team and the Westmeath senior hurling team.