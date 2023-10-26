Prepare to be amazed by Gregory’s Entertainment Magic Show!

Gregory’s Entertainment, a renowned magician, will astound you with their incredible skills and captivating performances. Prepare to have your mind blown as objects vanish into thin air, minds are read, and impossible feats become a reality.

This is a show that will leave you on the edge of your seat, eagerly anticipating the next mind-boggling trick. Bring your family and friends along for an unforgettable experience that will leave you spellbound.

Limited tickets are available, so don’t miss your chance to witness the magic firsthand. Reserve your seats now and be part of an extraordinary event!

For ticket reservations and more information, call 087 1161717

Gregory’s Entertainment Magic Show at

Greville Arms Hotel Mullingar

Showtimes 2.30pm & 4.30pm

Bank holiday Monday, 30 October