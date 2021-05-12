Private, stylish and central – the perfect five bedroom home

37 Beech Grove, Mullingar

Detached 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Residence

Asking Price: €349, 950

This beautifully presented five-bedroom dormer bungalow located in one of Mullingar’s most desirable locations, could be yours in just a few weeks! Early viewing is strongly recommended to appreciate what this property has to offer.

Nestled on a private site, the property is well maintained throughout to a high standard, offering space and comfort in a quiet area with mature gardens, while also being close to the N4, the town centre of Mullingar and all necessary amenities. The area of Beech Grove is superbly located, with Aldi, St. Colman’s Primary School, St Paul’s Church very short walking distances away.

The property offers spacious parking and has PVC double glazed windows and doors throughout the building. The accommodation consists of an entrance hall with hardwood floors leading to the living room with a solid timber floor, a large bay window and stove with marble stone surround. The property offers both oil fired central heating as well as solid fuel central heating. The dining room with its solid timber floor, has a wall fitted stove and is open plan. The fully fitted tiled floor kitchen offers ample storage space as does the adjoining large utility room.

The solid timber floors in the hallway leads to two of the bedrooms, also with solid timber floors and built-in wardrobes. The ground floor bathroom with three-piece suite completes the ground floor. The first floor consists of a landing, giving access to the three bedrooms, two with carpet flooring and built-in wardrobes and one with timber flooring. A first-floor bathroom completes the accommodation.

Included in the sale are carpets, curtains and blinds, light fittings as well as the cooker/hob.

The outdoor back garden area offers room to expand, if required and also offers a sun-trap space for outdoor dining as well as ample gardening space.

Get in touch today with Gary Corroon, Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt, to arrange your viewing. Call + 353 44 9340000 / E-mail: loreilly@sfdd.ie .