“I have no quality of life” – Mullingar girl asks for help

By Claire Corrigan

She’s 23, beautiful, with a great family and a very caring boyfriend…and agonising pain is making her life a misery, because of chronic Lyme Disease.

Nicole Kelly, or Coley as she’s known to her friends, spoke this week to Topic about how her life was turned upside down after she began to feel ill a number of years ago.

In a desperate bid to regain her health, Nicole’s boyfriend Stephen has reached out to the public via Topic for help in the hope that they can raise enough money to send her to Germany for life-changing treatment.

“Six or seven years ago, I started feeling really sick. It started with headaches. They were so severe I’d be screaming crying. I was so tired all the time too,” Nicole said.