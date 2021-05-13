Paul Egan is looking forward to resuming his refereeing career

Currently sidelined by injury, Daingean clubman Paul Egan cannot wait to resume his refereeing career.

Passionate about refereeing, Paul has had to be content with umpiring for other referees since injuring his back in March 2020. It’s the second time he has had to take a break from his favourite pastime since first taking up the whistle about 15 years ago, and admits he misses it terribly.

“I love refereeing, so to be unable to do it for over a year now is very frustrating,” the well-known football match official says.

“I remember when I had to step away from refereeing before due to work commitments (Paul was a truck driver at the time) how much I missed it and the same void is there now. I’ve been having problems with my back, but as soon as I get it anyway right, I’ll be back. I miss the craic and the banter. I even miss the controversy!” he laughs.