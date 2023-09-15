Raharney secure place in County Final By Topic.ie 15 September 2023 Eoghan Ahearn of Raharney keeps control of the sliotar despite the close marking from Andrew Shaw and Paddy Dowdall of Clonkill during last Sunday’s Westmeath Senior A Hurling Championship game in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar. Raharney booked their place in this year’s Westmeath senior hurling final when they defeated arch rivals Clonkill by eight points in TEG Cusack Park last Sunday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppTelegram Subscribe to our newsletterTo be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.Subscribe Previous articleJason Keelan: On a train bound for nowhereNext articleMullingar journalist lands co-presenter role on Six One News You may have missed... Mullingar journalist lands co-presenter role on Six One News 15 September 2023 Westmeath Bachelor Festival enjoys great weather and big crowds 14 September 2023 Mergon founder to retire after 42 years 13 September 2023 Writech announces three acquisitions in multi-million euro expansion deal 13 September 2023 ‘SVP wants to reach out to all families challenged by education... 8 September 2023 Westmeath to become ‘leading light in Ireland’ with €17m investment in... 8 September 2023