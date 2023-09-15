Saturday, September 16, 2023
Raharney secure place in County Final

By Topic.ie
Eoghan Ahearn of Raharney keeps control of the sliotar despite the close marking from Andrew Shaw and Paddy Dowdall of Clonkill during last Sunday’s Westmeath Senior A Hurling Championship game in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Raharney booked their place in this year’s Westmeath senior hurling final when they defeated arch rivals Clonkill by eight points in TEG Cusack Park last Sunday.

