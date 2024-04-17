Friday, April 19, 2024
Rathowen community ‘plagued’ by litter problem

By Ciaran Brennan

The Rathowen community has a serious litter problem according to Rathowen Community Development Chairman, Jeremiah Nally. “We are plagued along the main N4 with people dumping rubbish along both directions approaching the village. It has now come to the stage that people [are] fly-tipping their domestic black bags of rubbish along the road,” he told Topic.

Mr Nally explained that people dump litter when travelling through Rathowen. He said there are litter problems in the village’s byroads and added that multiple tyres were recently dumped in a ditch in the area.

