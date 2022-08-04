Ready and awaiting your personalised touch!

4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Semi-Detached

3 Glenmore Wood, Mullingar

Asking Price: €285,000

Nestled in the eastern side of Mullingar town is this spacious four bedroom, semi-detached residence in Glenmore Wood. The property, which is perfectly located a few minutes drive from the N4 and N52, is empty and ready to move into. Space both inside and outside is a key feature in this property and the large back garden is perfect for outdoor dining, creating a play garden and / or an area for growing your own vegetables. There is ample parking space in front of the property and with scope for you to add your own touch to this family home, the property is not expected to be long on the market.

Accommodation

The entrance hall with timber flooring gives way to a lounge with a marble fireplace and stove, as well as the kitchen with oak fitted units and the dining room with french doors that lead to the garden. A ground floor bedroom that is currently being used as a work from home office space, is a useful room to have downstairs. A guest W.C. with a tiled floor and a spacious utility room with fitted units and a gas boiler complete the downstairs accommodation.

The first floor accommodates the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, ensuite that comprises, a W.C., wash hand basin and shower. Also upstairs is the family bathroom with a tiled floor and three-piece suite. Three remaining bedrooms with fitted wardrobes complete the upstairs accommodation.

Interesting property features to keep in mind when considering this property is the fact that it is in prime residential area, it is convenient to schools, shops, medical centres, N4 motorways and all amenities, the property is gas fired central heating, the decorate cobble lock driveway.

Contact King Auctioneers today on 044 934 2707, to book your viewing slot.

For more information click here.