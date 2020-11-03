Record haul of drugs and guns seized in Mullingar

Mullingar saw the biggest-ever seizure of guns in the town, in addition to the seizure of more than €300,000 worth of heroin and cocaine on Monday night of this week, 2 November.

Gardai from Mullingar raided a house in the New Ballinderry area and carried out extensive searches, which continued until Tuesday afternoon, with some of the cache discovered on Tuesday morning, 3 November.

The raid on the residence at New Ballinderry – bet­ween the Sanderson’s Bridge junction and the extensive Newtown Lawns housing estate – is understood to have followed a lengthy surveillance operation “targeting persons involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the Midlands area,” according to Gardai.