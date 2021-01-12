Rhythmers set off for 31 day challenge!

Event will help raise funds to promote positive mental health

By Admin
Deirdre O'Brien McGivney (left) and Shirley Aughey (right).

By Claire Corrigan

After a year like 2020, many people have realised the benefit of partaking in exercise on a regular basis so this year’s RHYTHM 5KM is perhaps, the most important one in the event’s six-year run.

The event invites participants to run, jog or walk 5 km everyday in January to help raise funds to promote positive mental health with entrants completing 155 km in total.

Running Helping You To Healthy Mind (RHYTHM) was created by Franky Wright who this week enthusiastically spoke to Topic about how people help each other online.

