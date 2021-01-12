All-Ireland success for Moate CS at Young Scientist and Technology Expo

“I just broke down in tears when I heard our name” were the emotional words of Moate Community School student Megan Carroll, who along with her colleagues Chloe Murphy and Abby Mullins won the Best Group Award in their category at this year’s 2021 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Their novel project titled Wool – Saviour of Our Sea” looked at developing a special wool “ blanket” system to remove oil slicks.

Moate Community College truly hit the headlines this year, with the prestigious “Best School” award, and led the way in Westmeath in a very difficult year, due to Covid.

It was an incredible Friday, 8 January, all round for the Moate school as they scooped a total of nine awards in this year’s competition across a number of categories.

Three of those were among the top awards; the best Group award in the Biological and Ecological category; the Best School award and Perrigo awards for Best Project and Educator of Excellence Award.

The latter award was won by their teacher Mairead Cusack who was involved in guiding many of the students with their 2020 projects.