RSA shuttle bus educates Mullingar locals on road safety By Ciaran Brennan 30 August 2023 Pamela Reynolds, Sinéad Kelly and Donna Wallace The RSA's educational shuttle bus came to Blackhall car park in Mullingar on Monday, 28 August. People of all ages toured the bus which was organised by the Muiríosa Foundation in conjunction with Westmeath County Council and the RSA.