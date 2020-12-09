Mullingar video producer lands correspondent role with RTÉ

By Claire Corrigan

A very talented Mullingar entrepreneur who has built a thriving business over the last four years has taken up the role as RTÉ 2fm’s midlands correspondent.

She is well known as the lady behind SFJ Productions and now Sarah Jane Foster has been offered the role by the national station (on the spot no less) after charming the whole 2fm office with anecdotes regarding her onscreen kiss with heartthrob Killian Scott (AKA Tommy from Love/Hate), when she was just 19.

Sarah Jane had the RTÉ 2fm office abuzz when she was contacted by Jennifer Zamparelli and entertainment correspondent Lottie Ryan to discuss the TV smooch.