Work from home and avoid the commute in this stunning Mullingar house

Luxurious detached,5- bedroom, 3- bathroom house – Fennor, Turin, Mullingar. €525,000

This spacious detached residence on a two acre site is likely the property of your dreams. It’s large enough for the biggest of families and has an external office, workshop and storage yard, meaning you can easily work from home and avoid the commute and road races every morning and evening.

Located near the N52, this fine property with matured spacious gardens, a double garage (with double garage doors) and solar panels, is a well laid out building with vast amounts of space, both outside and inside.

The wide ground floor entrance hall boasts a timber floor, teak entrance door and teak stairs. The sitting room with bay window, open fireplace, and timber flooring is excellently well designed allowing ample natural light to flood the room. On the the side of the ground floor area, is a lounge with bay window, open fireplace, and timber flooring.

The kitchen/diner area comes with fitted oak units and an Esse oil cooker.

The brightly tiled floor and the large windows attract a lot of natural light into the kitchen and the dining area. The dining area has a timber floor and is complete with teak units.

The rear hall has a tiled floor and leads to the spacious utility room that comes complete with fitted units. The utility room is plumbed and ready for use.

Downstairs is completed with a guest bathroom, which has a W.C., wash hand basin, and shower.

The stairs to the first floor leads to a spacious, well lit, landing. The master bedroom has a timber floor and fitted wardrobes and is complete with an ensuite, that has a W.C, wash hand basin and shower. Each of the three spacious double bedrooms are complete with fitted wardrobes and dressing tables. Two of these rooms are carpeted. One double bedroom has a wash hand basin and a timber floor.

The main bathroom on the first floor is complete with a bath, W.C., and wash hand basin.

The huge walk-in hot press has a large lagged cylinder and ample drying space. Access to the attic is from the trap door on the first floor.

Apart from the vast amounts of space in this property, some stand out features are the workshop with under floor Pit (15m x 13m), electric gates and lighted driveway, an outside office with a store and W.C., a storage yard (35m x 65m) and the solar panels as mentioned above.

The Turin football pitch is close by. The primary school collection point is right outside the gate and all secondary schools and Bus Éireann collection points are at the gates of the football pitch across road.

Early viewing is recommended.

Contact: Eddie King

King Auctioneers,

40 Pearse St. Commons,

Mullingar,

Co. Westmeath,

N91 T2YX,

Tel: (044) 934 2707.