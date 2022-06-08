School’s out for St Finian’s College Class of ’22

The Gaffney Hall at St. Finian’s College, Mullingar was filled with emotion on Thursday, May 26, as the school’s Leaving Cert year gathered with their families for their Graduation Ceremony ahead of this years Leaving Cert exams.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for students to reflect on their second-level studies at the Mullingar school, and look back on their many academic and sporting achievements with great fondness.

In his sermon, Bishop of Meath Thomas Deenihan praised the young men and women of the class of ‘22, and encouraged them to make the most of their own talents when their school-life is behind them.

“This school, your family and friends and society as a whole must not judge you by your examination results, but rather on how you use your God-given talents, how you treat each other and on what contribution you make to society. When you forget your examination results, and one day you will, it is the kind of person that you have become that will matter.”