As the death of movie legend Sean Connery (aged 90) was an­nounced at his home in the Bahamas last Saturday, 31 October, Topic talked to Stan McCormack, from Kilbeggan, about his Westmeath connections.

The First Great Train Robbery (1979) cost 7 million dollars to make and was directed by Michael Creighton. It was based on the true story of the first ever robbery on a train in 1855 in which gold was robbed while being shipped to the British Army in the Crimea.