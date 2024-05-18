Series of events to mark National Volunteering Week in Westmeath

A week-long celebration of diversity in volunteering was announced last week as National Volunteering Week 2024 was launched.

National Volunteering Week (20 to 26 May) takes place during the third week of May every year. This year’s theme is Uniquely Us, with a specific focus on exploring the diversity of volunteers who make Ireland what it is.

The week will see events take place across the country. On Tuesday, 21 May Westmeath volunteer Centre will be hosting a volunteering information coffee morning in Mullingar library from 10 am to 1pm.

On Wednesday, 22 May, Westmeath Volunteer centre will be supporting Kilbeggan Tidy Towns with the new Community Volunteer initiative.

On Thursday, 23 May, Westmeath Volunteer centre will be hosting a volunteering information coffee morning in Athlone library from 10am to 1pm.

On Friday, 24 May, Westmeath Volunteer centre will have a stand at the Athlone Careers Fair for Migrant Women in St Kieran’s Community Centre, Athlone, from 9.30 am to 1pm. This event aims to establish a dialogue between migrant women and showcase any vacancies, volunteer opportunities, or graduate programmes.

On Saturday, 25 May, Westmeath Volunteers will be supporting the Athlone African Community in their Africa day Celebration in Burgess park, Athlone from 1pm to 8pm.

Sharon Timothy new Westmeath Volunteer centre coordinator commented: “We truly believe that celebrating, not just accommodating, the uniqueness of our volunteers makes our communities stronger and more connected. No matter your age, race, abilities, or status, we want to celebrate your place in the community and the volunteering that you, uniquely, do. National Volunteering Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate all things volunteering – whether you are a volunteer, are thinking about volunteering or simply want to appreciate the incredible impact volunteers have on our lives.”

Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Colm Burke T.D., said: “Volunteers across Ireland in all walks of life make an invaluable contribution to society and National Volunteering Week is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge their commitment. Individually, volunteers play a significant role in enriching the lives of others by giving freely of their time and skills. Collectively our rich network of volunteers all around the country has a truly transformative effect, making all of our communities stronger, more connected, more inclusive and more uniquely us.”