North Westmeath property is surrounded by host of amenities

Rickardstown

Collinstown

Co. Westmeath

N91 E864

Asking Price: €299,000

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom bungalow built in 2000, spanning approximately 1,114 sq ft (134.59 sqm) with an integrated garage, providing the option for further development for a fourth bedroom. It boasts panoramic views of the local countryside and is set on an elevated site of approximately 0.7 acres with gardens in lawn, a concrete driveway, and a yard. To the rear, there is a detached garage and two fuel sheds. It is superbly located just 6 km from the Mullingar/Delvin Road N52.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hall with hardwood doors, glass panels, and newly fitted laminate flooring. The sitting room is to the front, with carpet flooring, coving, and a solid fuel fireplace with a timber surround. The kitchen/living room has a triple aspect, taking in the lovely views of the countryside. Fitted wall and floor units, tiled flooring in the kitchen, semi-solid flooring in the living area, and a solid fuel stove complete the accommodation.

The three bedrooms all have carpet flooring, and the family bathroom contains a three-piece white suite and a walk-in shower cubicle with a Triton T90xr power shower. The integrated garage is to the rear and has a power supply, radiator, and roller door.

The area is well catered for with public and local link bus services. The local link bus passes the house and goes to Mullingar twice weekly. The school bus route for post-primary schools in Mullingar is 6km at the junction of the Mullingar/Delvin Road. Post-primary schools are in Kells and Athboy. Collinstown is just 5.5 km from the property and has all the necessary amenities to hand, including a crèche, primary school, local shop, new playground and Church. Nearby facilities include Fore Abbey and Tullynally Castle, within minutes of the Blue Flag Lake of Lough Lene, famous for its fishing and water sports; Mullaghmeen Forest for walks is nearby.

It is less than a 10-minute drive to Castlepollard town, which has a host of amenities, including Tesco Express, hair and beauty salons, pharmacies, Churches, local shops, two primary schools, Castlepollard Community College for post-primary education, pubs, and a strong GAA following for hurling, camogie, and football.

To book your viewing slot of this much-sought-after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today at 044 934 0000. For additional images and details, click here.