Artist Diarmuid Brady gears up for debut single

Offaly artist Diarmuid Brady will release his infectious new single ‘Pressure Is On Me’ on Friday, 24 May.

‘Pressure Is On Me’ is a blend of pop and soul and showcases Diarmuid’s songwriting ability, musicianship and talent for production. The singer recorded the track in a self-made studio in his bedroom. Diarmuid is currently studying at BIMM university in Dublin where he has taken his music career to the next level. He has created a buzz in the capital for his performances in iconic venues like Whelan’s. The young songwriter is looking forward to the release.

“I feel excited and nervous. Excited to release music and play gigs on my own, and nervous to see the reception it gets from people,” Diarmuid told Topic.

“The song in a nutshell is about how comforting God can be amongst the vast amounts of pressures in life. I sort of go into my own personal story throughout also.”

The Offaly artist is already vastly experienced despite his young age and recently supported Chasing Abbey across two dates in the Olympia theatre as the lead singer of the Brady Brothers. He also played with local band The Collision who toured extensively around Ireland. Diarmuid is ready to take the next step in his career and BIMM is setting the foundation for him. The singer learnt it’s not just about melody and rhythm from the university.

“It taught me that image is half the battle in music. It can be the make or break aspect of one’s career,” he said.

Diarmuid has been inspired by John Mayer, Ed Sheeran and Tommy Emmanuel. Their influence forms part of his musical identity but his musical fingerprint is unique. The BIMM student explained how he began writing songs: “It all came from the realisation that I could write songs. I just sat down to write a song and add music to it, and fell in love with the process ever since,” he said.

“I love the whole process of it. From coming up with new material to recording it, releasing, and then playing them live to see everybody at the shows knowing the lyrics. It’s just something I love to do.”

Diarmuid is a regular performer at Turley’s pub in Mountmellick and is set to play in the Brewery Lane in Ballinasloe on Friday, 17 May. Music fans will also be able to hear ‘Pressure Is On Me’ live when he performs at Little Whelans in Dublin on Wednesday, 24 July.