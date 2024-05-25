Sunday, May 26, 2024
Shandonagh girls shine at Gaelic4Teens festival day

By Topic.ie

By Lorraine Murphy
On May 6, twenty girls from Shandonagh GAA Club travelled to the National Game’s Development Centre in Abbottstown, Dublin, to attend the Gaelic4Teens festival day with other clubs from Armagh, Down, Antrim, Leitrim, Meath and Dublin. They had no idea they would wake up the following morning to find themselves on the front page of The Irish Times.

The squad included girls from the U14 team all the way to minor level and lead coach Clodagh Wheeler spoke to Topic about the experience.

