Shane MacGowan back in the studio with Cronin

It was revealed last week that Shane MacGowan has returned to the studio for the first time in nearly a decade to work on his comeback solo album, recording five songs for his much-anticipated long-player at an undisclosed studio in Ireland and the legendary former Pogues frontman is backed on the new album by Mullingar’s band Cronin, featuring brothers Johnny and Mick Cronin, Fiachra Milner and Brian Murphy.

Back in December, the boys took to the stage for a special Late Late Show which honoured legendary Pogues frontman Shane McGowan with Johnny Cronin and Fiachra Milner providing vocals for a rendition of a Pogues classic.