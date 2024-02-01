Spacious property makes the perfect family home

Bratty Road, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath, N91 YV61

Asking Price: €400,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to acquire a spacious three reception, four bedroom, four-bathroom family home with detached block built double garage, built c.2004, spanning approx 224.58 m2 (2417 sq. ft) with maintenance free exterior. The property is nestled on a private approx 0.5-acre site of mature gardens with gated entrance, tarmac drive and front yard. The property offers all necessary ingredients for family living, being just a stone’s throw of all amenities that Castlepollard has to offer including primary and post primary schools.

The ground floor comprises a welcoming main entrance hallway with solid timber flooring. To the left-hand side there is a large living room with two windows looking onto the front garden. There is a cosy sitting room to the opposite side with feature solid fuel fireplace with inset stove. There is a sunroom off this room with dual aspect. The kitchen/dining room is to the rear with fitted timber wall and floor units, tiled flooring and patio doors to the side garden. The utility room is plumbed with presses and a downstairs shower room. There is also a down stairs double bedroom to the rear with ensuite.

The first-floor accommodation comprises a bright spacious landing with solid timber flooring and walk in hot-press. There are three double bedrooms (one with ensuite) and two with built in wardrobes. The main family bathroom contains a three-piece suite and is partly tiled.

The property is superbly located within walking distance of the primary and post primary schools, town centre, close proximity to Tesco shopping centre and all necessary amenities. Castlepollard is a key location for access in travel to Dublin on the M50 approx 40 mins, Mullingar approx 10 mins. Other key routes include Athlone, Tullamore and Galway.

Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate this home’s charm, functionality, and potential and is strictly by appointment with Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt. Please telephone their Castlepollard branch at 086 394 6428 or email jwalsh@sfdd.ie. For additional details and pictures, click here.