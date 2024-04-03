Spacious Three-Bedroom Apartment in Prime Mullingar Complex

Market Point, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

3 Bedroom – 2 Bath – Apartment

Asking price: €175,000

Discover the allure of this expansive three-bedroom apartment located within the coveted Market Point complex, perfectly positioned for convenient access to the town centre and overlooking the Royal Canal.

Whether you’re seeking a comfortable abode for yourself or an astute investment opportunity, this property offers both.

Upon entry, you’re welcomed by an inviting L-shaped entrance hall adorned with laminate flooring. The hallway seamlessly leads to the fully fitted kitchen and living area. This inviting space boasts a balcony and an electric fireplace, ideal for relaxation or entertaining guests.

The accommodation comprises laminate-floored bedrooms, with the third bedroom featuring an ensuite equipped with wall and tiled floors, a tiled pump shower, WC, and hand basin. Bedroom two offers access to a balcony via double doors, enhancing the indoor-outdoor flow.

Additional features include electric heating, ample parking, and excellent management services. Residents also enjoy access to a rooftop garden, adding a touch of greenery to urban living.

Perfectly situated in the heart of Mullingar, this property offers proximity to a plethora of amenities, including easy access to the train station, boutique shops, restaurants, cafes, hotels, schools, and leisure facilities. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this centrally located haven your own.

To book your viewing slot of this much sought after property, contact Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt & Davitt today on 044 934 0000.