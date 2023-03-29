St Finian’s College students attend the National Concert Hall to share the music

Second and third year music students from St Finian’s College, Mullingar joined students from all over Ireland last Tuesday, 21 March, at the National Concert Hall for one of two concerts presented by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Designed around the new Junior Cycle Music Learning Outcomes and using some of the greatest orchestral music ever written, the concert featured the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Brophy, the acclaimed presenter and animateur Tom Redmond and music by composers ranging from Ludwig van Beethoven to John Williams.