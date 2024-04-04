Thursday, April 4, 2024
St Munna’s Camogie Club celebrate All-Ireland success

By Topic.ie

Bloomfield House Hotel was the setting for St Munna’s Camogie Club dinner dance last Saturday as the Turin-based side gathered to celebrate the club’s All-Ireland Junior B success last December. Full photo coverage in this week’s issue.

