Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Subscribe
Sign in

‘Sympathy is not going to get it done’ — Rathowen Community Development respond to Minister Burke

By Ciaran Brennan

Rathowen Community Development group have called for action from Minister Peter Burke regarding the number of recent water outages in the area.

read_more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Cllr McDermott ‘terribly worried’ about falling trees

You may have missed...

© Topic Newspapers