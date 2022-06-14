Taxi drivers unimpressed with planned closures

By Robert Kindregan and Claire Corrigan

Mullingar’s taxi drivers have been left bewildered by the decision not to be included in planning talks around road closures during the Fleadh.

All operators spoken to have said that they are fully behind the Fleadh coming to Mullingar, but the consensus is that communication with them could have been better.

It has already been an­nounced that between 10am on Sunday, July 31 and 4.00am on Tuesday, June 9, 29 roads in Mull­ingar will be closed for traffic.

Taxi drivers have also expressed concern about the how their regular customers will manage getting to hospital appointments and purchasing their shopping with roads disrupted for a 10-day period.